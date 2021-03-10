Rob Gronkowski Confirms He’s Returning To The Buccaneers For The 2021 Season

Rob Gronkowski is 100% back in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Gronk said he was going to return, but nobody really knew if the comment was serious or made in the heat of the moment as the season was winding down. Well, he's definitely returning to run it back with Tom Brady and the Bucs.

“I’ve been playing football in the NFL for 10 years and I’ve been in the playoffs all 10 years. That’s what’s up.” ????@RobGronkowski sat down with @WillieMcGinest ahead of the @Buccaneers Divisional Round showdown. ????: @NFLGameDay Morning pic.twitter.com/IKXM6u7ko8 — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 17, 2021

“I’m coming back to play football…I’m back,” Gronk said in a video released by TMZ early Wednesday morning.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I never really doubted that Gronk would return, and now it looks like it’s 100% a done deal. He absolutely has some gas left in the tank.

Just look at how well he played in the Super Bowl. Whenever Brady is slinging the ball around, you want Gronk out there on the field.

Rob Gronkowski put on his football pants today! TWO TOUCHDOWNS in the first half! #SBLV #SuperBowl (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/C5MrLd8Mnf — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) February 8, 2021

What will be really interesting to see is what Gronk does if he wins a fifth Super Bowl. At that point, you have to imagine that he’s going to call it a day.

He already retired once, and a fifth ring might be enough to push him into retirement for good. He’d for sure have zero left to prove.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rob Gronkowski (@gronk)

Let’s see what he can do in 2021!