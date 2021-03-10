Editorial

Rob Gronkowski Confirms He’s Returning To The Buccaneers For The 2021 Season

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates after winning Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Rob Gronkowski is 100% back in with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Prior to the Super Bowl, Gronk said he was going to return, but nobody really knew if the comment was serious or made in the heat of the moment as the season was winding down. Well, he’s definitely returning to run it back with Tom Brady and the Bucs. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’m coming back to play football…I’m back,” Gronk said in a video released by TMZ early Wednesday morning.

You can listen to his full comments below.

I never really doubted that Gronk would return, and now it looks like it’s 100% a done deal. He absolutely has some gas left in the tank.

Just look at how well he played in the Super Bowl. Whenever Brady is slinging the ball around, you want Gronk out there on the field.

What will be really interesting to see is what Gronk does if he wins a fifth Super Bowl. At that point, you have to imagine that he’s going to call it a day.

He already retired once, and a fifth ring might be enough to push him into retirement for good. He’d for sure have zero left to prove.

 

Let’s see what he can do in 2021!