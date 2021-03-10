‘Who Loses? The American People’: Tomi Lahren Says Border Surge Is Lining Pockets Of Coyotes, Smugglers And Cartels

Fox News’ Tomi Lahren said Wednesday that President Joe Biden’s policies regarding the U.S.-Mexico border were profiting coyotes, smugglers and cartels.

Lahren discussed the situation on “Outnumbered” with Fox News host Harris Faulkner and Johanna Maska, who served as an aide to former President Barack Obama. (RELATED: Fox Hosts Criticize Democrats’ ‘Hypocrisy’ Over Police Responses To Protest Violence)

Maska responded to the situation first, saying that it was inaccurate to call Biden the president of open borders. “He is calling for comprehensive immigration reform, which is desperately needed, so we can figure out how to bring people out of the shadows in this country and into law-abiding system,” she said.

Faulkner pushed back, asking Maska whether she believed Biden’s policies were working. “Do you think that President Biden coming in and flipping the switch on President Trump’s former policies is the way to go? Some of them were clearly working, Johanna, why did he do that?”

“So I think actually I appreciate that President Biden is showing message discipline because we have reality TV star as president who would answer every question but not give the facts,” Maska replied, saying again that the goal was comprehensive immigration policy.

Lahren jumped in then, saying she disagreed with Maska from start to finish and arguing that former President Donald Trump’s policies at the border — from the Remain in Mexico policy to the wall — had been working.

“You saw apprehensions go down, you saw our border that was more secure than ever, we were in the process of building a wall, you saw border agents that were able to deal with the flow of migrants coming over and you saw people that were not making that journey, were not coming over because they knew they’d have to wait in Mexico, they knew that their B.S. asylum claims wouldn’t be accepted and they couldn’t just come into this country and fan out and miss their court date and stay,” Lahren said.

Lahren went on to say that she believed Democrats did not call the border surge a “crisis” because they believed in open borders and did not see it as a problem.

“Those that are coming over, the message has been sent to them, if you come to this country you will receive health care, you will receive stimulus checks. They know because they’ve done this before, overwhelm the system. They know what their rights are and they know that they can’t be held when there are no beds so what they are doing is overwhelming the system so they can be released, get a bus ticket, go into the United States, get a notice to appear and then disappear,” Lahren concluded. “They are completely understanding what’s going on here, the smugglers, the coyotes, the cartels are making a ton of money off of this and who loses? The American people.”