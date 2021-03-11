Fox News Broadcasts ‘Live Tucker Reaction’ Cam During Biden’s Speech

Fox News aired a live reaction from host Tucker Carlson during President Joe Biden’s speech commemorating one full year since the novel coronavirus was identified as a pandemic.

Nearly half of the Daily Caller co-founder’s show, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” was preempted by Biden’s address — the first major address he’s given since his Jan. 20 inauguration. (RELATED: ‘History Will Treat Him Well’: Tucker Carlson Praises Piers Morgan For Refusing ‘To Let The Mob Make Him Lie’)

Throughout the president’s address, a picture-in-picture feature labeled “Live Tucker Reaction” showed a live camera on Carlson’s face.

WATCH:

Fans and critics alike were quick to respond to the feature. Some asked that a live reaction from Carlson be made a permanent addition.

Fox News has an inset box during Biden’s address showing Tucker Carlson reacting to what Biden is saying in realtime labeled LIVE TUCKER REACTION pic.twitter.com/pzTOBFvwTU — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 12, 2021

The “live tucker reaction” box is quite the touch. pic.twitter.com/VQT7VaG1Nd — Jackson Proskow (@JProskowGlobal) March 12, 2021

this should be an entire dedicated Fox channel, all live Tucker reactions 24/7 https://t.co/l6b9yUEKdL — Brett _______ (@BrettRedacted) March 12, 2021

lmao LIVE TUCKER REACTION! Watch expressions of befuddlement and outrage cross Carlson’s face IN REAL TIME! https://t.co/bray1QOlc7 — Carolyn Petit (@carolynmichelle) March 12, 2021