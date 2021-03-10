‘History Will Treat Him Well’: Tucker Carlson Praises Piers Morgan For Refusing ‘To Let The Mob Make Him Lie’

Fox News host and Daily Caller co-founder Tucker Carlson praised former “Good Morning Britain” host Piers Morgan during his Wednesday evening broadcast.

“History will treat him well,” Carlson said of Morgan, saying he had “told the truth” and refused to back down from it. (RELATED: ‘I Wouldn’t Be Surprised’: Meghan McCain Says She Could See Piers Morgan Heading Up A New Right-Wing Outlet)

Carlson began by mentioning Mumford & Sons banjo player Winston Marshall, who found himself on the receiving end of attacks after praising a book written by journalist Andy Ngo.

Calling it “another victory for the fascists on the internet,” Carlson noted Marshall’s public apology, which was accompanied by the announcement that he planned to take some “time away from the band” to examine his “blind spots.”

Carlson then pivoted to Morgan, who stated publicly he did not believe the claims of racism leveled against the royal family by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

When he was criticized for those comments, Morgan proceeded to walk off the set of “Good Morning Britain,” later announcing he was leaving the show entirely.

“Piers Morgan knew what the script was supposed to be, ‘Oh, you poor oppressed duchess,’ but he refused to read it, so now he’s unemployed,” Carlson said. “Today, Piers Morgan issued this statement, quote: ‘On Monday I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview, I had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, okay. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love and hate, I’m off to spend more time with my opinions.'”

“So like Winston Marshall, Piers Morgan is out of a job tonight, but unlike Winston Marshall, Morgan told the truth, he refused to let the mob make him lie, and that is an inspiration to all of us,” Carlson concluded. “He just reminded the world that some things are more important than having a job. Like your dignity and your self-respect. History will treat him well. Good for you, Piers Morgan.”