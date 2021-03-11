‘Miracle On Ice’ Statue Underway In New York To Honor US Hockey Team 40 Years After Historic Win

A “Miracle on Ice” statue is underway in Lake Placid, New York, to honor the iconic United States hockey team more than 40 years after their historic win against the Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics.

“We felt that this incredible sports moment and the ultimate example of teamwork exemplified by the group richly deserved its own monument,” Katie Million, who with Jeff Potter leads the Monument to a Miracle Committee, according to the Plattsburgh Press-Republican. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Celebrate The 40-Year Anniversary Of The Miracle On Ice)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fox News (@foxnews)

The three-year project to raise money for the statue has begun which will immortalize the members of the U.S. Olympics hockey team standing together in celebration on the medal stand. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

A model of the proposed statue was shared on Facebook. Check it out!

“Living in Lake Placid for almost 20 years, you feel the impact of the 1980 miracle hockey team every day,” Million explained. “Walking through the doors of the Herb Brooks Arena in the Olympic Center still brings chills.”

“We hope to keep the team’s legacy alive and provide an opportunity for future generations of Americans to learn about the 1980 Miracle Hockey Team and the values that led to their gold medal victory,” she added.

Led by Brooks, the college-age members of the team did the unimaginable at the XIII Winter Olympic Game on Feb. 22, 1980, when they defeated the Soviet Union, 4-3 in the semifinal round and went on to beat Finland 4-2 two days later and take home the gold medal.

It happened in the midst of the Cold War and at a time when 52 Americans were being held hostage in Iran.

Sports announcer Al Michaels famously shouted out during the game, “Do you believe in miracles? Yes!” as the final seconds of the game ticked down.