Opinion

REPORT: Meyers Leonard Fined $50,000 And Suspended For ‘K*ke B*tch’ Remark

Miami Heat v Washington Wizards

Meyers Leonard (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
Font Size:

Miami Heat player Meyers Leonard has reportedly been fined for using an anti-Semitic racial slur.

Leonard has been all over the news lately after he called somebody a “k*ke b*tch” while playing a video game. He’s now learned his punishment. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Bleacher Reporter, Leonard has been fined $50,000, suspended for a week from the team and will have “to participate in a cultural diversity program.”

Overall, this is a reasonable way to handle the situation. Leonard embarrassed the Heat, he embarrassed his teammates and he embarrassed himself.

Now, he’ll pay a big fine, has been hit with a suspension and will do some diversity training.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Meyers Leonard (@meyersleonard)

I know a lot of people on Twitter acted like he should be totally canceled, but that would have been very stupid.

He made a very dumb decision, said something incredibly stupid and offensive but there’s an opportunity to learn here.

We don’t learn anything when we destroy careers. We learn when people extend their hands to help educate.

Now, let’s all move forward and put the situation behind us. There’s no need to hold a mistake over Leondard’s head forever.