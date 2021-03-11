The ‘South Park’ Vaccine Special Was A Bit Disappointing

“South Park” aired a vaccine special Wednesday night, and it wasn’t overly impressive.

As many of you know, I’ve been super pumped for “South ParQ Vaccination Special” ever since I saw the first preview for it, and I’m a huge “South Park” junkie in general. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Wednesday night rolled around and I settled in for the second coronavirus special from the Comedy Central hit show.

Well, this might shock you, but I didn’t love “South ParQ Vaccination Special.” In fact, I found it to be very disappointing.

Sure, there were some funny parts as people fought over vaccines, QAnon was roasted and Mr. Garrison returned from being the President.

However, it felt very pedestrian overall. Don’t get me wrong, I had a few laughs, but not nearly as much as I expected.

“South Park” literally had a riot at the Capitol for content and it felt like they dropped the ball in a big way. How can you not push the limits further when dealing with what we saw January 6?

I’m not sure the show played it safe. It just wasn’t funny and kind of boring.

Maybe, I’m just overreacting. Feel free to let me know in the comments if you thought differently. I’m going to watch it again at some point today, but after my first viewing, I wasn’t impressed at all.