Wisconsin Will Play Penn State In The 2nd Round Of The Big 10 Tournament

Wisconsin’s first game in the Big 10 Tournament will be against Penn State.

The Badgers knew we’d have to play PSU or Nebraska in our opening game Thursday night, and we’ll face the Nittany Lions after they beat Nebraska in the opening round. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Alright, well, we have the Nittany Lions right where we want them. They’re coming off a tough win over Nebraska, they’re tired, we’re rested up and it’s time to roll them.

This is what March is all about. Every time you take the court, you’re fighting for the right to play 40 more minutes of college basketball.

Thursday night, the Badgers are fighting for the right to advance and play Iowa.

Would I have preferred to play Nebraska? Sure, but you don’t get to choose your opponents in March. You take what you get and you do whatever you can to win.

It’s survive and advance, friends. Survive and advance.

Penn State might have already beaten us once, but it means nothing Thursday night. Let’s just get to work and take care of business.

You can tune in on BTN at some point around 9:00 EST to catch all of the action! It’s going to be a fun one.