March Madness Is The Best Time Of The Year For Degenerate Gamblers

March Madness is here, and that means it’s the greatest time of the year for gamblers.

In 2019, it was estimated that a staggering $8.5 billion was gambled on tournament games, and as Americans, we have an obligation to always do better. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The fact that the games didn’t happen at all in 2020 should be a great indication that people are starved for some tournament action.

That means the money will be flowing!

For gamblers like myself, the opening weekend of March Madness is our Christmas played out over the course of four days.

Literally the first thing I did after the bracket was announced was start slicing and dicing up deals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness)

Back in college, during opening weekend, I’d have a case of beer at ready the moment I got up, all of my picks would be in and I’d have two or three screens up and running tracking everything.

See, our girlfriends think we like March Madness because it’s an excuse to drink for college basketball. It’s way more complicated than that.

If you’re a smart guy who understands the bracket, March Madness represents the chance to make a windfall of cash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness)

I know people who make more money over the course of three weeks with March Madness picks than they do over the course of four months working their actual job.

On the flip side, there’s also a lot of people who lose money.

Once Friday rolls around, I’m picking my spot and I’m not moving from it until the day is done, and I’ll do that for every single other day of the opening round.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness)

I hope you’re all ready to roll the dice because I 100% intend on making up for lost ground thanks to the 2020 tournament not happening! Let’s get after it!