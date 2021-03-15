Rapper Rich The Kid Arrested At LAX With Loaded Weapon

Rapper Rich the Kid was reportedly arrested while he attempted to go through security at Los Angeles International Airport on Monday.

Law enforcement sources shared with TMZ that the 28-year-old performer was taken into custody for possession of a concealed weapon. Authorities said the loaded firearm was discovered in his carry-on luggage.

JUST IN: Rich The Kid arrested for gun possession at airporthttps://t.co/j4jXQAwbf9 — XXL Magazine (@XXL) March 15, 2021

A video surfaced on Twitter of the Rich the Kid in handcuffs being led by law enforcement out of the terminal towards a police car.

The rapper dealt with several legal issues in 2020, including being sued by a jewelry store and management company, TMZ noted. (RELATED: Sheriff’s Deputies Shoot, Kill Dijon Kizzee In LA After He Allegedly Dropped Handgun During Altercation)

In 2019, Rich was an apparent target of a shooting at a West Hollywood studio and the year before the rapper had to be hospitalized following a reported home invasion robbery.