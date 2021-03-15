White House Would ‘Support’ Trump Getting Involved In Vaccine Outreach To Republicans, Psaki Says

The Biden administration would support former President Donald Trump doing coronavirus vaccine outreach to Republicans, given recent data showing high levels of vaccine hesitancy among that demographic, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters during Monday’s briefing.

Psaki said that past presidents do no “need an engraved invitation” to publicly urge Americans to get vaccinated and noted a recent vaccine public service announcement featuring former Presidents Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

“He may decide he should do that if so, great,” she said Monday. “There are a lot of different ways to engage.” (RELATED: Trump Makes Surprise Appearance At Sarah Huckabee Sanders Campaign Event)

“If former President Trump woke up tomorrow and wanted to be more vocal about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine certainly we’d support that,” she continued.

WATCH:

The White House dodged questions earlier in March when asked about potentially enlisting Trump’s help on vaccine outreach to skeptical Republicans.

“We’ve seen, obviously, a lot of the same information,” White House coronavirus response coordinator Andy Slavitt told reporters after it was revealed that Trump secretly received his vaccine before leaving office. “We are engaged with stakeholder groups across racial and ethnic minorities, rural Americans, to reach young Americans; all of those are important. Our whole perspective is leave nobody behind.”

“We don’t think that this is about political identity,” he continued. “So we are targeting specific groups with conversations and answering questions that people have and those questions may differ based on where you live or how you identify, but this is not, nor should it ever become something that is a question of politics.”

WATCH: