Kate Middleton Mortified, ‘Hurt’ Following Meghan Markle’s Claims Duchess Made Her ‘Cry,’ Royal Author Shares

Kate Middleton is mortified, “disappointed and hurt” following Meghan Markle’s claims the Duchess of Cambridge made her “cry,” royal author shared.

“This has been a very hard few days for Kate [Middleton], but she turned up and was committed to her work and duty last week,” author and Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl told OK! Magazine. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

“People did notice that she appeared downcast and subdued,” she added. “Behind closed doors, she has been saddened, disappointed and hurt.” (RELATED: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry To Have ‘Intimate’ Sit-Down Interview With Oprah)

“From what I hear, there are different versions of the bridesmaid story, not just the one Meghan [Markle] discussed,” Nicholl continued. “Kate felt it was all sorted, so to have it brought up again was mortifying. Kate is not in a position to respond and Meghan and Harry know that.”

During the former “Suits” actress’s primetime interview with Oprah Winfrey, the royal cleared up a story that had been in the press and shared that it was Middleton who made Markle “cry” before Meghan and Prince Harry tied the knot in 2018 and not the other way around.

“It made me cry and it really hurt my feelings,” the Duchess of Sussex explained. “And I thought in the context of everything else that was going on in those days leading to the wedding that it didn’t make sense to not be just doing whatever everyone else was doing, which was trying to be supportive.”

“It was a really hard week of the wedding,” she added. “And she was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologized. And she brought me flowers and a note, apologizing. And she did what I would do if I knew that I hurt someone, right, to just take accountability for it.”

The royal author explained that Middleton is “discreet,” “respects her personal life” and “has never wanted any suggestion of a rift with Meghan to come out in the press, so for this story to be circulating is very hard.”

“Kate and [Prince] William feel they were hugely welcoming to Meghan and Harry,” the royal author added. “Any accusations against the monarchy are accusations against their family. It’s hurtful and they feel let down. Obviously, they still love Harry and Meghan, but this interview has ruffled feathers.”