Tiger Woods Released From Hospital After Horrific Car Crash

Tiger Woods returned home Tuesday following a horrific car crash Feb. 23 in Los Angeles, California.

Woods thanked his fans for their encouragement and support throughout his recovery in a statement on his official Twitter account.

“Thank you to the incredible surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and Cedars-Sinai Medical Center,” the statement reads. “You have all taken such great care of me and I cannot thank you enough.” (RELATED: Tiger Woods Makes his 1st Pubilc Statement Since His Car Accident, Says The Support Is ‘Touching’)

The crash occurred in Los Angeles in the early morning hours of Feb. 23 while Woods was on his way to film a TV show at a nearby golf course.

This morning @LMTLASD responded to a roll-over collision in which @TigerWoods was injured. Please see our statement… pic.twitter.com/cSWOxKZC1w — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 23, 2021

Woods suffered from a shattered tibia and fibula bones in his right leg as a result of the crash. He underwent surgery to insert screws and pins into his foot and ankle.

Many professional athletes tweeted out statements of support after learning of the golf superstar’s horrific accident.

Just one month prior to his car accident, Woods underwent back surgery to remove a pressurized disc fragment. He had originally hoped to be fully recovered by the Masters following his back surgery.