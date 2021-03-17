Demi Lovato Reveals Her Former Assistant Found The Singer Naked And ‘Completely Blue’ After Overdose

Musician Demi Lovato revealed it was her former assistant that found her naked, blue body on the morning after she overdosed.

Jordan Jackson found Lovato unconscious and “drooling” on July 24, Page Six reported Wednesday. Lovato’s new docuseries, premiering March 23, is set to discuss the 2018 overdose.

Demi Lovato’s former assistant found her naked and blue after overdose https://t.co/6VO4KchAAs pic.twitter.com/HNPC1KGzf9 — Page Six (@PageSix) March 17, 2021

At one point, Lovato’s body turned “completely blue,” Jackson shared in the docuseries, according to the outlet. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She Was Left With ‘Brain Damage’ Following Overdose In 2018)

After finding Lovato’s body, Jackson called head of security, Max Lea.

“I’m really lucky to be alive,” Lovato said. “My doctors said that like I had 5 to 10 more minutes, and had my assistant not come in, I wouldn’t be here today.”

Lovato was transferred to Cedars-Sinai hospital and has previously revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack. Lovato claimed she was left with “brain damage.” The “Sorry Not Sorry” singer spent two weeks recovering in the hospital before being transferred straight to rehab.

“I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today,” Lovato shared. “I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision.”

Lovato admitted that she secretly called her drug dealer the night she overdosed and that he sexually assaulted her.