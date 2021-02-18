Demi Lovato Says She Was Left With ‘Brain Damage’ Following Overdose In 2018

Musician Demi Lovato revealed she suffered brain damage following her drug overdose in 2018.

Lovato opened up about her overdose and its lasting effects in the trailer for her upcoming docuseries, “Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil.”

“I was left with brain damage and I still deal with the effects of that today,” Lovato shared. “I don’t drive a car because I have blind spots in my vision.”

Lovato revealed she had a hard time reading following her overdose. The singer claimed it took her two months to be able to read from a book. (RELATED: Demi Lovato Says She Had ‘Three Strokes’ And A ‘Heart Attack’ After Near-Fatal Overdose)

“I dealt with a lot of the repercussions and I feel like they kind of are still there to remind me if I ever get into a dark place again,” Lovato said. “I”m grateful for those reminders, but I’m also … so grateful I was someone that didn’t have to do a lot of rehabbing.”

Lovato revealed she suffered three strokes and a heart attack after she overdosed on drugs, as previously reported. The “Sorry Not Sorry” musician spent two weeks in the hospital following the overdose and afterward went straight to rehab.