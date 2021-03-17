Feminist Author Naomi Wolf: Democrats Are ‘In An Embrace With Big Tech’ To ‘Consolidate Power’

Feminist author Naomi Wolf criticized Democrats’ “embrace with Big Tech” to impose censorship on conservatives and others with differing opinions during a Wednesday night appearance on Fox News’ “Tucker Carlson Tonight.”

Wolf told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that she had since been suspended twice from Twitter and once from several other major platforms.

“I’ve been talking about all kinds of things for years on social media and have never had this problem until I talked to a conservative about how left and right should unite to save the Constitution,” Wolf said.

“It’s really a very kind of CCP [Chinese Communist Party] type of conditioning to kind of conform and watch our words,” Wolf said of Twitter’s practice of making users delete offending posts before they are allowed back on. “It’s censorship.”

Describing the process as “bullying” and “intimidating,” Wolf said she was “equally horrified” about conservatives being de-platformed.

“Unfortunately, my side, the Dems, are kind of in an embrace with Big Tech to kind of consolidate power on social media and drown out conservative voices,” she said. “It’s not good for the country and it’s not good for our union.” (RELATED: One Activist Group Wants Lockdowns Until COVID-19 Is Completely Gone)

“One of the things that I was calling attention to before I got de-platformed is the fact that Big Tech is part of the shape of lockdowns, the way the policy unfolds,” Wolf said. “So we do have to seize our Constitution back and call out Big Tech for censorship and for exploiting these divisions.”

Wolf appeared on Carlson’s show last month and criticized COVID-19 lockdowns.