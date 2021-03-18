‘Too Late, Degenerate’: Candace Owens Flames Cardi B For Deleting Photoshopped Tweets

Candace Owens responded Thursday to Cardi B deleting tweets spreading false information about her after she threatened to sue, saying it was too late.

“Gee. I wonder what made [Cardi B] delete the photoshopped tweets regarding my husband and brother. Too late, degenerate,” Conservative influencer Owens said. “You mess with my family, I won’t stop until I’m the CEO and chairman of that WAP.”

Ever since Owens’ threat Tuesday to sue Cardi B, the rapper-songwriter had scrubbed multiple tweets from an online feud she had with the Conservative pundit over the song “WAP,” according to Hollywood Life.

One of the tweets contained a doctored screenshot falsely showing Owens as saying that her husband and brother had sex with each other and did not let her join them. (RELATED: Candace Owens Says She’s Suing Cardi B Over Spreading Misinformation)

The photoshopped image was accompanied by Cardi B’s caption, which read: “Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap cocks and balls together .WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT !wow.”

After Cardi B posted the image Tuesday, she and Owens got into a Twitter back-and-forth over whether the post was real or false, with Owens retweeting a post by another user who sai that the screenshot Cardi B posted was fake.

And rather than own that she fell for it— she doubled down. https://t.co/pu7mjX2L99 — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 16, 2021

The user said that if the screenshot were of a real Candace Owens tweet, then the link “View Tweet Activity” should not appear below the post.

Candace then announced she decided to sue Cardi-B for libel after speaking with her family, as previously reported.

In response, Cardi B threatened to countersue Candace in a tweet she later deleted, according to The Hill.

The conflict between the two began after Owens on Monday criticized Cardi B’s Grammy Awards performance of ‘WAP’ in an appearance on “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” The Hill reported. In the show, Owens called Cardi B’s performance a display “of blatant nudity and sexualization.”

Cardi B first responded by sarcastically celebrating that Owens mentioned her act on Fox News in a deleted tweet, according to The Hill.

After Candace Owens responded by saying she took issue with Cardi B “being used to encourage young women to strip themselves of dignity,” the heated exchange took an ugly turn with Cardi B dragging Melania Trump and posting the doctored screenshot in tweets she later deleted, The Hill reported.

Actually I deleted all the tweets between us from the beginning because my platform is for fun and entertainment.The tweets between me & you was not entertaining anyone .It was getting boring .Get a life Candy it’s been two days https://t.co/OV0XAozqGL — iamcardib (@iamcardib) March 18, 2021

Cardi B later said her deletions in a reply to Candace Owens’ tweet, saying that she did so because the back-and-forth between them was no longer “entertaining.”