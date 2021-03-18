‘This Is Absolute Insanity’: GOP Rep. Says Biden ‘Dismantled’ Strong Trump Border

Georgia Republican Rep. Jody Hice accused President Joe Biden of ‘dismantling’ the secure southern border he inherited from former President Donald Trump on the House floor Thursday.

“This is all fueled by the open-border policies of this administration,” Hice said in reference to the ongoing crisis at the southern border. “Promising amnesty, ending the wall construction, halting deportations, handcuffing our law enforcement, and undermining border security.”

Hice said the Biden administration created a problem that did not exist under Trump. “President Trump gave President Biden a secure southern border, and in less than three months it has been dismantled.”

More than 100,000 illegal immigrants were encountered by Customs and Border Protection in February, according to acting commissioner Troy Miller. 9,000 of those were unaccompanied minors—that’s nearly triple the amount that tried to cross in February 2020. (RELATED: Human Rights Groups Aggressively Criticized Trump’s Immigration Policies. Here’s What They’re Saying About The Latest Surge)

Hice continued on to criticize Democrats for passing what he called an amnesty bill which would encourage “even more disaster and danger on our southern border.” The U.S. House passed two bills Thursday which would provide a pathway to citizenship for “Dreamers” and legal work status to illegal immigrants currently working on American farms. (RELATED: Biden Is ‘Enticing’ Migrant Minors To Travel To The US, Texas Governor Says)

White House press secretary Jen Psaki finally called the situation at the southern border a “crisis” Thursday after weeks of pressure from Republicans and the media. The Biden administration has so far tried to restrict border patrol agents from sharing information with the media about the migrant surge and is not letting reporters inside detention facilities for unaccompanied minors.