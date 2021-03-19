Gigantic Brawl Breaks Out At An Airport In Absurd Viral Video

A group of women have gone viral for all the wrong reasons.

In a video shared by WorldStar.com, a group of women brawled at a terminal in the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

According to WSVN, the Wednesday fight started because some travelers refused to wear a mask, which resulted in a delay. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

Of all the videos you see on the internet today, this will almost certainly be the wildest. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

Folks, what are we doing? Seriously, is this where we’re now at as a society? I don’t care what your opinions are on masks. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

I truly don’t. What I do know is that airports suck. They’re terrible. In order for most of us to get through them, we have to have a steady beer buzz. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

So, the last thing travelers want to deal with is a gigantic brawl at the gate while we’re waiting to board and leave.

Sure, not wearing a mask and causing the plane to have to empty is absurd and stupid. Escalating the situation to the brawl is arguably much worse.

If you ever find yourself brawling in public as a full grown adult, then you 100% deserve to be thrown in a prison cell.

If you do it in an airport when everyone is already miserable enough, they probably just shouldn’t ever let you go.

Be better. Be much better.