Deshaun Watson’s Agent David Mulugheta Releases Statement Seemingly Referencing Athlete’s Sexual Assault Lawsuits

Deshaun Watson’s agent spoke out about the sexual assault allegations against the NFL quarterback in a tweet shared Friday.

“Sexual assault is real,” David Mulugheta wrote on Twitter. “Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth.”

Sexual assault is real. Victims should be heard, offenders prosecuted. Individuals fabricate stories in pursuit of financial gain often. Their victims should be heard, and those offenders also prosecuted. I simply hope we keep this same energy with the truth. — David Mulugheta (@DavidMulugheta) March 19, 2021

Seven lawsuits had been filed against the Houston Texans quarterback as of Friday. All lawsuits have been filed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who has claimed on Instagram there will be nine lawsuits total. (RELATED: Deshaun Watson Is Now Facing Nine Accusers, The NFL Is Reportedly Investigating)

Buzbee claimed he had been in contact with Houston Police, although the police department declined to comment on the matter, ESPN reported. Buzbee told the outlet he will address the media with text messages and more details regarding the allegations Friday.

Watson denied the claims were true in a social media statement after the first lawsuit went public.

“As a result of a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me,” Watson wrote at the time. “I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I have never treated any woman with anything other than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims this is not about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn’t about money for me- it’s about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that.”