Juan Williams Defends Fauci: ‘Even In Political Theater You Should Applaud People Who Are Looking Out For You’

Juan Williams defended Dr. Anthony Fauci during Friday’s broadcast of “The Five” on Fox News.

Referencing a Senate hearing spat between Fauci and Republican Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul — during which Paul asserted that wearing masks after vaccination amounted to “theater” — Williams argued that Fauci should still be recognized for trying to help Americans. (RELATED: ‘You Parade Around In Two Masks For Show’: Sen. Rand Paul Questions Dr. Fauci On Wearing Masks After Vaccination)

“Juan, do you think Rand Paul gets under Dr. Fauci’s skin? Or do you think he’s just used to this by now?” Jesse Watters asked.

Williams immediately jumped to Fauci’s defense, saying, “If your health care plan allows you to pick a doctor and you had a choice between Dr. Paul and Dr. Fauci, you better take Dr. Fauci.”

Williams went on to say that Fauci should be applauded for giving Americans the “latest evidence and the latest information” to help them keep up with the CDC’s newest conclusions and changing guidelines. “The idea is even in theater, you know what, you’ve got to acknowledge that the script changes, things evolve,” he said.

Williams then argued that Fauci was right to be concerned about the possible impact of new variants that could still take hold in the United States, concluding, “We want to have an incentive that says let’s all wear the mask, let’s take the precautions now so we don’t get into Europe’s situation again. This should not be political theater but even in political theater you should applaud people who are looking out for you.”