Country Singer Tyler Hubbard’s Wife Hayley Explains Why She Got Her Breast Implants Removed

Country singer Tyler Hubbard’s wife revealed she had her breast implants removed due to her concern over the increase of breast implant illnesses.

Hayley Hubbard admitted after she had her breast implants removed, her doctors transferred fat to her breasts, People magazine reported Thursday.

“I got mine removed because I had a textured gummy bear silicone implant, which they are not putting in people’s bodies anymore,” Hayley said on her Instagram stories, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Country Superstar Tyler Hubbard And Wife Welcome Second Child)

“At the time when I got mine they were the latest, the greatest, the most natural ever,” she reportedly explained. “Now they are not. So that’s why I was just like I want to get them out.”

Hayley admitted she wanted a more “natural look” and wasn’t sure if the breast implants were contributing to her poor health.

“I don’t know that I was feeling badly; I’ve been pregnant for three years, so it could’ve been a number of things,” Hayley reportedly said. “But just the anxiety of having them in my body was not worth it, and I wanted a more natural look.”

Breast implant illnesses are occurring more frequently and can come with symptoms such as chronic fatigue, breathing problems, depression, hair loss and others.