Country Superstar Tyler Hubbard And Wife Welcome Second Child

Country superstar Tyler Hubbard and wife Hayley announced that their second child has arrived, a son, Luca Reed Hubbard.

The 32-year-old country singer shared the exciting news with fans when he shared a sweet picture on Instagram of him, his wife, and their little boy, according to People magazine in a piece published Monday.

He captioned the post, “Words can’t describe the overwhelming emotions that I experienced last night as we witnessed the miracle of life. I couldn’t be more proud of my amazing wife @hayley_hubbard through this whole journey.” (RELATED: Nick Cannon Welcomes Son Into The World)

"She's an absolute angel and meant to be a mother," he added. "I thank God for answering our prayers and bringing Luca into the world peacefully and smoothly."

Hubbard concluded, "I didn't think life could get any better but it just did. Thank you @katiekauss for catching these moments and @people for telling our story. Link in bio #mynewridingbuddy."

Speaking to the magazine about the arrival of the newest member of his family, Hubbard said his wife was “amazing” though the birth.

“Hayley was absolutely amazing throughout the whole labor,” the “This Is How We Roll” hitmaker shared. “She was so patient, positive, and strong. She honestly made it look easy. I feel so blessed to get to raise a family with such an incredible woman and amazing mother. She was meant for this and it’s so special to see.”

It comes after the member of the popular country music duo Florida Georgia Line and his wife announced in February that they were expecting once again. The two tied the knot in July 2017 and welcomed their first child to the world in December of that year, a little girl, named Olivia Rose.

Congratulations!