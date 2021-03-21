Loyola Upsets Illinois, Sister Jean And The Ramblers Advance To The Sweet 16

Loyola pulled off an insane 71-58 upset over Illinois Sunday afternoon in the Round 0f 32.

Entering the NCAA Tournament game, the belief was that the Ramblers might hang around for a minute or two but would ultimately be no match for the number one seed Fighting Illini. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, America got a reality check because Loyola absolutely dominated Illinois down the stretch.

What an absolute disaster for the B1G and the Fighting Illini. What a disaster on every single level. Illinois was a very popular pick to win the whole thing.

Now, they’re watching the rest of the tournament from home and the B1G is falling apart. It’s hard to see how this could get much worse.

Loyola has No. 1 seed Illinois on the ropes! (via @marchmadness)pic.twitter.com/Wwkh8RlVZg — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 21, 2021

Sister Jean did it again. I don’t understand it, but that’s not the point. She does her thing, Loyola wins and the Ramblers pull off absurd upsets time and time again.

Imagine how stupid you would have to be in order to have bet on Illinois today? Just think about what that kind of person might look like?

He’s probably got blue eyes, is over six feet tall, has great hair, is from Wisconsin and has the first name David. Yes, I took a bath on this game.

Never bet against Sister Jean and the Ramblers!