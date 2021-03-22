Ellen DeGeneres Rushes Wife Portia De Rossi To Hospital Due To Appendicitis

TV talk show host Ellen DeGeneres rushed her wife Portia De Rossi to the hospital Friday night.

De Rossi underwent emergency surgery for appendicitis Friday and is now recovering at home, a representative for DeGeneres confirmed to People magazine.

Portia de Rossi Rushed to Hospital Friday by Ellen DeGeneres for Appendicitis Surgery pic.twitter.com/rlQqxlCHeF — People (@people) March 22, 2021

“Ellen rushed Portia to the hospital on Friday night, she was in a lot of pain,” a source told People magazine Monday. “It was appendicitis and she had surgery.” (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Defends Wife Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations)

The source claimed De Rossi is “now resting at home, doing well and Ellen is taking care of her.”

“It was a scare at first, but all good,” the source told the outlet.

Appendicitis when the appendix is inflamed, according to the Mayo Clinic. Appendicitis most often occurs in people aged 10-30.

DeGeneres recently opened up to People magazine about how De Rossi has been there for her throughout her talk show scandal. DeGeneres was accused of fostering a hostile work environment on set of “The Ellen Show.”

“It broke my heart; I couldn’t have gone through everything I went through without her,” DeGeneres told the outlet in February. “It was a horrible time in my life, and she was a rock. She kept me going and tried to help me put things in perspective.”

De Rossi and DeGeneres have been married since 2008 and spent the coronavirus quarantine together as well.

“We’ve grown together as a couple, and we really consider each other and put our relationship first,” De Rossi told People magazine. “By doing that, you become a lot more solid. I can’t imagine spending time with anyone but her.” Adds DeGeneres: “We think the same things, say the same things at the same time, finish each other’s sandwiches — no, sentences. We’re in a rhythm that’s easy.”