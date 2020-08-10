Ellen DeGeneres ‘Doing Great’ Amid Reports Of Sexual Misconduct, Toxic Workplace On Show

Ellen DeGeneres’ wife Portia de Rossi had an update on how the daytime talk show host has been doing.

De Rossi claimed DeGeneres is “doing great” Sunday after reports surfaced of a toxic workplace environment and sexual misconduct on the set of her show, according to a report published Monday by Page Six.

Portia de Rossi defends Ellen DeGeneres as Brad Garrett, Lea Thompson, others react to scandal https://t.co/YAkTMI8jfz — Detroit Free Press (@freep) August 3, 2020

De Rossi made the comment to a photographer while out for a walk with her mom Margaret and their dogs in Santa Barbara, the outlet reported.

When asked if DeGeneres was going to continue hosting “The Ellen Show,” De Rossi reportedly responded, “Yes, she is.”

This is the second time De Rossi has spoken to the media regarding the reports. (RELATED: Ellen DeGeneres’ Wife Portia De Rossi Defends Host Amid Toxic Workplace Allegations)

“To all our fans….we see you,” De Rossi captioned a photo on Instagram that read “I Stand By Ellen.” “Thank you for your support.”

The comments from De Rossi come after Buzzfeed News released two news reports exposing allegations of a toxic workplace environment and sexual misconduct by executive producers on the show. All employees remained anonymous out of fear of retribution.

WarnerMedia has since launched an investigation into the show. DeGeneres also reportedly apologized to staff in a memo obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.