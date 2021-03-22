‘He Is 100% Fine’: Psaki Says Biden Is ‘Doing Great’ After Stumbling Up To Air Force One

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that President Joe Biden is “doing great” after he fell climbing aboard Air Force One.

“He’s 100% fine. I don’t know if you’ve been up those steps, they’re a little tricky sometimes. He’s doing great,” Psaki said. Biden stumbled a couple of times before falling as he boarded Air Force One Friday, video footage shows. (RELATED: FLASHBACK: Biden Mocks Trump Stumble On West Point Ramp, ‘Watch How I Run Up Ramps’)

Biden regained composure after the fall and immediately boarded Air Force One.

White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Friday that Biden was alright in a press pool on Air Force One en route to Georgia, according to CNN. The spokeswoman would not say if the president injured his foot.

Biden slipped in November when he was playing with his dog, Major, resulting in a fractured foot.

WATCH:

“So, as you know, it’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” Jean-Pierre said, according to CNN. “He is doing 100% fine.”

The spokeswoman again reiterated that Biden was fine when asked whether a doctor had inspected the commander-in-chief, CNN reported.

“I’m not aware of that being required. There’s of course a doctor who travels with the president, any president of the United States, but I’m not aware of it needing actual extensive medical attention,” Psaki said.

Psaki added that Biden showed no signs of being injured when visiting Camp David over the weekend.

“There’s a doctor who travels with him, he was walking around as you all saw by the end of the day. So I’m just trying to be completely transparent, he’s absolutely fine, as he was on Friday, was this weekend, he spent the weekend at Camp David,” Psaki said. “He’s good.”

