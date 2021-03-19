FLASHBACK: Biden Mocks Trump Stumble On West Point Ramp, ‘Watch How I Run Up Ramps’

During the 2020 campaign Joe Biden mocked then-President Donald Trump for a stumble at West Point and told reporters to watch how he steps compared to the president.

“Look at how he steps and look at how I step,” Biden said in a flashback clip posted by The Daily Caller on Friday.

“Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps,” he added. “Come on.” (RELATED: Biden Calls Kamala Harris ‘President Harris’)

The video included a clip of Trump’s appearance at West Point military academy graduation in June 2020 where he walked very slowly down a ramp and appeared to step cautiously one foot at a time. (RELATED: Are Biden’s Speeches Getting Shorter To Avoid Gaffes?)

WATCH:

FLASHBACK: Biden mocked President Trump stumbling on the ramp at West Point: “Look at how he steps and look at how I step. Watch how I run up ramps and he stumbles down ramps. Come on.”pic.twitter.com/2S1lQSKsT9 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

A longer view of the moment was posted on Twitter. (RELATED: Biden Stumbles Then Falls Going Up The Stairs While Boarding Air Force One)

Why is Trump having trouble walking down a ramp and drinking a glass of water with one hand? Does he have Parkinson’s? What was the reason for the mysterious Walter Reed trip last year? We deserve answers.pic.twitter.com/8wemcucnGN — Lindy Li (@lindyli) June 13, 2020

When the video of Trump originally surfaced, the former president claimed that the ramp was “steep” and “very slippery.”

“The ramp that I descended after my West Point Commencement speech was very long [and] steep, had no handrail and, most importantly, was very slippery,” then-POTUS tweeted. “The last thing I was going to do is ‘fall’ for the Fake News to have fun with. Final ten feet I ran down to level ground. Momentum!”

MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough, at the time, suggested Trump was in worse physical shape than then-Democratic nominee Biden.

“Clip for clip, stumble for stumble, Donald Trump seems to be right in line with Joe Biden, or in many cases, even worse,” Scarborough said on “Morning Joe.”

WATCH:

The Daily Caller post included video of Biden on Friday at Joint Base Andrews going up the stairs to Air Force One and stumbling several times before he falls down on the steps and eventually recovers to board the plane.