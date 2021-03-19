‘It’s Very Windy’: White House Spokeswoman Explains Biden’s Double Stumble Climbing Air Force One Stairs

A White House spokeswoman said Friday that President Joe Biden was alright after he stumbled a few times as he boarded Air Force One, CNN reported.

Biden repeatedly stumbled and fell once on Friday while he was boarding Air Force One, video footage shows. Biden got up and proceeded onto Air Force One after tripping and falling. (RELATED: Scarborough Questions Trump’s Health: ‘Stumble For Stumble…Even Worse’ Than Biden)

“So, as you know, it’s pretty windy outside, it’s very windy. I almost fell coming up the steps myself,” White House principal deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters in the press pool on Air Force One bound for Atlanta, according to CNN. “He is doing 100% fine.”

WATCH:

President Biden stumbles while walking up the stairs to Air Force One

pic.twitter.com/t959EPMHpu — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 19, 2021

The spokeswoman didn’t comment if the president hurt his foot that had previously been broken, CNN reported. The president slipped in November while he played with his dog, Major, resulting in a fractured foot, according to a February CNN report.

“He’s doing great. All I can tell you is he’s doing fine. He’s preparing for the trip today and he is doing just great,” Jean-Pierre said, according to CNN.

Jean-Pierre said again that Biden was alright when she was asked whether a doctor had inspected the president, CNN reported.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.