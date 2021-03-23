Just One Big 10 Team Makes The Sweet 16 After Nine Made The NCAA Tournament

The 2021 NCAA Tournament has been nothing short of an absolute disaster for the Big 10.

After putting nine teams in the field to start the tournament, Michigan is the only team surviving as we head to the Sweet 16. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Men’s Basketball (@umichbball)

Yes, you read that correctly. After having nine teams in the field of 68, the Wolverines are the only team to make it past the Round of 32.

Despite Iowa, Illinois, Ohio State and Purdue all being in great position to make some runs, none will be playing on the second weekend.

Purdue and Ohio State didn’t even win a game!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oral Roberts Basketball (@orumbb)

I’m not even sure how things went so wrong. Saying the teams were overrated isn’t correct. We all know the conference was loaded.

They apparently all just decided after the B1G Tournament that they could take it easy. It’s nothing short of humiliating for the crown jewel of college basketball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Loyola Men’s Basketball (@ramblersmbb)

I’m not a big stats and odds guy, but the odds of going one of nine to make the Sweet 16 has to be absurdly low. It’s almost borderline impossible to believe.

I’ll go ahead and put my hand up. After all the trash I talked this season, I deserve to take it in the shorts now that only one B1G team is left.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Basketball (@badgermbb)

It’s Michigan or bust at this point for the B1G. That’s not a sentence I ever thought I would say.