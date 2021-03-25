‘You Know It And So Do I’: Donald Trump Says Biden’s Press Conference Was ‘Ridiculous’

Former President Donald Trump responded Thursday to President Joe Biden’s first official press conference, calling it “ridiculous.”

Trump joined Fox News’ Laura Ingraham by phone to weigh in on Biden’s comments and the way both he and the White House Press Corps handled the president’s long-awaited first press conference. (RELATED: There Was One Moment During The Presser That Biden Appears To Utterly Lose Track Of Himself)

WATCH:

“What was your reaction — Mr. President, what was your just general reaction to the way Biden handled the so-called press conference today?” Ingraham asked. “He read quite a bit from reference notes. But he did take some questions. It was unusual, to say the least.”

“Well, they were strange questions, and they were asked in a very interesting way. It was like softballs, like you are throwing softballs up, and it is just a different world,” Trump said, suggesting that some of the reporters were feeding Biden questions that would be easier to handle. (RELATED: ‘I Never Saw That’: Chris Wallace Rips Biden For Reverting To ‘White House Talking Points’ On Every Foreign Policy Question)

“They are easy questions,” Trump continued, noting that Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy had not been among those who got to ask a question. “And there can be no difficult questions, and they are ready to rip the microphone away if somebody did get a little bit testy. He just — look, the whole thing is ridiculous. You know it, and so do I.”

“Where was — Mr. President, where was their Jim Acosta?” Ingraham asked, referencing CNN’s former White House correspondent who had regularly challenged Trump and his surrogates.

“And if Jim Acosta were there, he would ask very soft questions, it would be a whole different thing,” Trump replied.