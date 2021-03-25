Lifetime Greenlights Royal Drama, ‘Harry And Meghan: Escaping The Palace’

Lifetime network gave the greenlight for another royal drama about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, with this one focusing on them walking away from their royal roles, it was announced Wednesday.

The network told Deadline that the series will be called “Harry & Meghan: Escaping the Palace.” It will story the process leading up to the departure from royal life. (RELATED: Meghan Markle Accuses Royals Of Racism, Says She Considered Killing Herself)

Harry & Meghan: Escaping The Palace! Third Lifetime movie about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex confirmed https://t.co/QYKOC3ZY0Z — Daily Mail U.K. (@DailyMailUK) March 25, 2021

The movie was also expected to focus on the relationship between the Sussex royals and Prince William and Kate Middleton. Additionally, it will delve into Markle’s feeling of isolation, depression and insecurity over the lack of protection she said “The Firm” offered to fend off media attacks. (RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Rep Denies Former Advisor To The Duchess Filed Bullying Complaint Against Her)

It will also reportedly deal with Prince Harry’s fear about history repeating himself regarding the safety of his family

The outlet noted casting was underway and that a production date was set for the spring.

The drama comes after two previous TV movies from the network focused on Markle and Prince Harry’s romance and life. The first movie was “Harry [and] Meghan” in 2018; the second movie was “Harry [and] Meghan: Becoming Royal” in 2019.