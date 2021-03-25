Marcus Luttrell Opens Up During Powerful Interview With Joe Rogan About His Friends Dying During Operation Red Wings

Marcus Luttrell and Joe Rogan recently did an incredibly powerful interview, and every American should watch it.

The retired Navy SEAL was famously the only survivor of Operations Red Wings in Afghanistan in 2005. A total of 19 Americans, including Medal of Honor winner Michael Murphy, were killed after being ambushed by the Taliban. (RELATED: Watching ‘Band Of Brothers’ Never Gets Old. Here’s Why It’s Such A Great Series)

Luttrell’s story would later become a book and Mark Wahlberg played him in the “Lone Survivor” movie.

During the incredibly emotional interview, Luttrell revealed that he’s never seen the movie because he lived through it.

He also opened up about how much of a struggle it was to survive and the friendly Afghans who helped him. You can watch the clips put on YouTube below.

You don’t want to miss a single word.

Watching Luttrell fight to hold back his emotions during that interview was a gut punch. The man went through hell and back, lost 19 friends and will live with the memories of what happened forever.

On your worst day, you still couldn’t come close to what he went through in 2005 in Afghanistan. The way he speaks about his fallen teammates is nothing short of inspiring.

If you want to see what a hero looks like, look no further than Marcus Luttrell.

Also, if you haven’t seen “Lone Survivor,” I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an outstanding movie. I’ve watched it several times, and it’s brought me to tears more than once.

I wish more Americans understood the sacrifices we ask some men to make.

Let us know in the comments what you thought of the interview. I think most of you will agree with me that it was incredibly powerful.