McConnell Says He Hasn’t Spoken To Biden Since The Inauguration

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Wednesday he has not had a conversation with President Joe Biden since his inauguration on Jan. 20.

“I don’t believe I’ve spoken with him since he was sworn in,” McConnell said during an interview with Fox News. McConnell also noted he had not been invited to the White House since Biden took office either.

“I haven’t been invited to the White House, so far this administration is not interested in doing anything on a bipartisan basis in the political center,” McConnell said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki was asked about McConnell’s comments later Wednesday, to which she said Biden speaks with McConnell regularly.

McConnell’s office then told NBC News the Republican Leader has only spoken with Biden once since the inauguration, regarding the situation in Myanmar back in February.

“There’s been no efforts whatsoever by the president or the administration to do anything in the political center. It’s been trying to jam through everything on the hard left,” McConnell continued. (RELATED: McConnell Recognizes Biden As President-Elect For The First Time)

