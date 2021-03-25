Editorial

Patriots Player Justin Herron Honored For Stopping Alleged Sexual Assault

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - SEPTEMBER 27: Justin Herron #75 of the New England Patriots reacts on the sideline during the first half against the Las Vegas Raiders at Gillette Stadium on September 27, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
New England Patriots lineman Justin Herron was honored Wednesday for stopping an alleged sexual assault.

According to 12News.com, Herron and another man named Murry Rogers intervened Saturday in Tempe, Arizona when a man allegedly pushed a 71-year-old to the ground and attempted to remove her pants. Herron and the other man detained suspect Kevin Caballero until the police could arrive and take over the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the Wednesday news conference, the two men were given the Outstanding Service Award for their heroic actions during the alleged sexual assault. Detective Natalie Barela told the media, “If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could’ve been much worse.”

For those of you wondering, Herron is listed at 6’5″ and 305 pounds. In terms of humans you don’t want to find yourself in a physical altercation with, he’s right near the top of the list.

This world needs more heroes stepping up to help those in need and that’s exactly what Herron and Rogers did.

They saw an elderly woman allegedly be terrorized and assaulted by Caballero. That’s when they stepped in, put a stop to the situation and held the suspect until the authorities arrived.

Herron sounds like the exact kind of guy you’d want in your foxhole when the bullets start flying. Props to him and Rogers for stepping up and doing the right thing.

If Caballero is found guilty, he deserves everything coming his way.