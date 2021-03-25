Patriots Player Justin Herron Honored For Stopping Alleged Sexual Assault

New England Patriots lineman Justin Herron was honored Wednesday for stopping an alleged sexual assault.

According to 12News.com, Herron and another man named Murry Rogers intervened Saturday in Tempe, Arizona when a man allegedly pushed a 71-year-old to the ground and attempted to remove her pants. Herron and the other man detained suspect Kevin Caballero until the police could arrive and take over the situation. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

During the Wednesday news conference, the two men were given the Outstanding Service Award for their heroic actions during the alleged sexual assault. Detective Natalie Barela told the media, “If not for the swift actions of Mr. Justin Herron and Mr. Murry Rogers, this vicious attack could’ve been much worse.”

Tempe PD presented awards to two men, including @Patriots offensive lineman Justin Herron, credited for stopping a sexual assault in a Tempe park on Saturday. https://t.co/z1LkHkmE9b — 12 News (@12News) March 24, 2021

For those of you wondering, Herron is listed at 6’5″ and 305 pounds. In terms of humans you don’t want to find yourself in a physical altercation with, he’s right near the top of the list.

This world needs more heroes stepping up to help those in need and that’s exactly what Herron and Rogers did.

They saw an elderly woman allegedly be terrorized and assaulted by Caballero. That’s when they stepped in, put a stop to the situation and held the suspect until the authorities arrived.

Patriots reserve OT Justin Herron was honored as a hero on Wednesday for helping stop a sexual assault in a park four days earlier. Herron & a second man, Murry Rogers, intervened when they saw a 71-year-old woman being attacked & detained the suspect until police could arrive. pic.twitter.com/7PClY0QuGm — ESPN (@espn) March 24, 2021

Herron sounds like the exact kind of guy you’d want in your foxhole when the bullets start flying. Props to him and Rogers for stepping up and doing the right thing.

Patriots’ Justin Herron Talks About Breaking Up An Attempted Sexual Assault Over The Weekend: https://t.co/ug4IpmjfSq pic.twitter.com/hdGA19hvpZ — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) March 24, 2021

If Caballero is found guilty, he deserves everything coming his way.