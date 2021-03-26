REPORT: Bo Burnham Will Play Larry Bird In An Upcoming HBO Series About The Los Angeles Lakers

Bo Burnham will reportedly play legendary basketball player Larry Bird in an upcoming HBO series.

According to Deadline, the popular comedian has been cast as the retired Boston Celtics forward for the network’s upcoming series about the Los Angeles Lakers. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Deadline wrote that the series “is described as chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers, one of sports’ most revered and dominant dynasties, in what came to be called the Showtime Era.”

John C. Reilly has also been cast as Jerry Buss and Jason Clarke will play NBA legend Jerry West.

The #LakeShow is heading to Hollywood: Meet the cast of HBO’s upcoming @Lakers series, chronicling the professional and personal lives of the 1980s L.A. team, one of sports’ most revered dynasties, in what came to be called the Showtime Era. https://t.co/vDVu2rLqha pic.twitter.com/Fyy9q8LVY4 — Variety (@Variety) March 25, 2021

For those of you who don’t know, Bo Burnham started becoming really popular on YouTube more than a decade and he turned his viral success into some comedy specials and TV and movie appearances.

He’s honestly insanely funny. Back in high school, we used to crowd around a computer to watch whatever videos he was releasing.

He didn’t hold back at all with his comedy. By today’s PC standards, he’d be an outlaw.

Now, he’s taking his talents to HBO for an upcoming series about the Los Angeles Lakers in the 1980s. Yeah, you could say I’m interested.

I have no idea what Burnham will be like as Larry Bird, but I know he’s an incredibly funny guy. I have complete influence in his abilities.

There’s no release date yet for the series, but I’ll make sure to keep you all updated one more information is released. It sounds like it’s going to be great.