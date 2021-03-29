Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says His Lung Collapsed Multiple Times After Being Shot

Lady Gaga’s dog walker, Ryan Fischer, gave followers an update to how he is doing after being shot while walking the superstar’s dogs.

The 34-year-old pop singer’s dog walker detailed the entire experience from “bleeding out on a sidewalk, to overly-active ICU patient (which they were VERY not used to), to just waiting for his “lung to heal,” so he could go home, in a post on Instagram. The comments were noted by Fox News in a piece published Monday.

Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Out of Hospital, Had Part of Lung Removed https://t.co/OGh4z3BH7m — TMZ (@TMZ) March 29, 2021

Fischer described the sound coming from his chest “every time” he took a breath as as “strange hissing and glugging,” and it turned out his “lung had collapsed” after a visit to the doctor’s office and X-ray.

“Air was filling up my chest cavity,” he added about being sent back to the same ER only a week earlier. “Along with accepting the news that I was about to be readmitted, several nurses and doctors told me how they had been in the room when I came in with my gunshot. How they didn’t think I was going to make it.”

The “Shallow” hitmaker’s dog walker said once he was “back in the hospital” his “lung collapsed again. And again.”

“Each time was a fun surprise to me and practitioners alike as my blood oxygen remained at or near 100%, so I evaded detection until I was getting an X-ray or MRI or CT scan to check on other issues (like the nerve damage I was starting to realize I had in my right shoulder and tricep),” he added.

He also explained that it was clear his “lung was not healing, and the bullet wound had scarred” his “tissue like a burn” before doctors made the eventual decision to “remove portions” of his lung. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Policy Say. Superstar Singer Offering $500,000 Reward)

Ryan said he eventually left the hospital and shared that he knows the journey back is hard but he continues to try to see the beauty each day this life offers. (RELATED: Lady Gaga’s Dogs Stolen After Dog Walker Shot, Police Say)

Fischer was shot in the chest while out walking Lada Gaga’s three French bulldogs when two of them, Koji and Gustav, were stolen on Feb. 24.

My beloved dogs Koji and Gustav were taken in Hollywood two nights ago. My heart is sick and I am praying my family will be whole again with an act of kindness. I will pay $500,000 for their safe return. Email KojiandGustav@gmail.com to contact us. pic.twitter.com/3NY9u7Mw2K — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) February 26, 2021

A few days later the dogs were found and returned to the superstar safely, the Associated Press reported.