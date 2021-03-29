Seth Rogen Was Apparently Robbed While Selling Drugs As A Kid

British GQ published an incredible profile Monday of Seth Rogen, and it’s required reading for people interested in Hollywood.

Rogen is all over the news lately after jumping head first into the weed business, and it was revealed in the profile that he smokes several joints a day. However, that wasn’t the most interesting part. My favorite part? He wrote in his currently unreleased memoirs about how he got robbed by older kids while trying to sling some drugs. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

I somehow found myself on the cover of British GQ. Here’s my interview where I talk about weed, cheeseburgers, and my upcoming book, Yearbook. https://t.co/PO83BS6ezx — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) March 26, 2021

British GQ wrote the following details in the profile about Rogen’s book “Yearbook”:

There’s the first girlfriend, who dumped him after three days but did become the inspiration for Emma Stone’s character in Superbad. There’s the time, at 14, when in order to obtain more drugs, he dabbled in selling them, only to get jacked by the older kids doing the buying. (Rogen had bought nunchucks for protection. He did not use the nunchucks.)

I love everything about this story. I really do. I don’t care if you agree with Rogen’s politics or not. Personally, we don’t have much in common.

However, you’re kidding yourself if you don’t think Rogen isn’t a funny guy. He’s absolutely hilarious.

Now, imagine him when he was much younger and got robbed while he “dabbled” in dealing drugs. I don’t condone breaking the law, but it’s honestly hilarious.

Just think about the kind of laughs Rogen spinning nunchucks at older kids to protect his stash would provide if you saw it in person.

The script writes itself.

Also, I never knew Emma Stone’s character in “Superbad” was based on an ex-girlfriend Rogen had. I knew the story was based on a bunch of real people, but I never realized the main woman was based on his former girlfriend.

Stay frosty, Rogen. Stay frosty!