Sharon Stone Says Doctor Enlarged Her Breasts Without Permission

Actress Sharon Stone accused a doctor of enlarging her breasts without permission in an interview published Sunday by The Times.

Stone underwent surgery in 2001 to have benign tumors removed. The “Basic Instinct” actress described the tumors as “gigantic, bigger than [her] breast alone.”

“When I was un-bandaged, I discovered that I had a full cup-size bigger breasts, ones that he said, ‘go better with your hip size,'” Stone told The Times. “He had changed my body without my knowledge or consent.” (RELATED: Sharon Stone Attacks Cancel Culture As ‘Stupidest Thing’ She’s Ever Seen Happen)

Stone said she confronted her doctor and he claimed he “thought that [she] would look better with bigger, better boobs” and that they would “go better with [her] hip size.”

The actress has recently spoken out about her experiences in Hollywood in her memoir “The Beauty of Living Twice.” Stone admitted a producer once told her to f*ck her co-star so that the two could have “on-screen chemistry.”

“I had a producer bring me to his office, where he had malted milk balls in a little milk-carton-type container under his arm with the spout open,” Stone said, as previously reported. “He walked back and forth in his office with the balls falling out of the spout and rolling all over the wood floor as he explained to me why I should f*ck my co-star so that we could have on-screen chemistry.”