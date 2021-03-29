Urban Meyer Says There’s ‘Zero Chance’ He’s Coaching College Football Again In A Couple Years

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer isn’t interested in returning to the college game.

The three-time national champion was a dominant coach at the college level before retiring and ultimately joining the Jaguars. Will he head back to college if things don't go great like what happened with Nick Saban and the Dolphins? It doesn't sound like it's even an option.

Meyer told Peter King the following when asked if there’s a chance he’ll go back to the college game in a couple years:

Zero chance at that happening…My mind is set. There’s gonna be some losses…That’s gonna be miserable. I hate losing. We all do. But the reality is that you’re gonna lose. Hopefully you win more than you lose. But that’s something that’s gonna be new to me. I have to get my mind right and I’m working on that.

I don’t really see the situation in Jacksonville playing out like Saban did with the Dolphins. Saban wasn’t terrible at Miami, but it was also clear that he wanted to go back to college.

That’s exactly what he did and the rest is history.

As for Meyer and the Jaguars, Jacksonville is going to take Trevor Lawrence first overall in the 2021 draft.

The former Clemson star is a generational talent, and we haven’t seen a guy like him in a very long time. If you want to build a team around one guy in the draft, it’s Trevor Lawrence and there’s no close second.

Under Meyer’s tutelage, Lawrence should thrive and help Jacksonville turn into a winning franchise. It won’t happen on day one, but it should get done eventually. Trust me, Meyer isn’t going anywhere.