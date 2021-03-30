The NFL Officially Expands The Regular Season To 17 Games

The NFL regular season has expanded.

The league announced Tuesday afternoon that the regular season will now be 17 games. The regular season had previously lasted 16 games.

The regular season expanding was viewed as imminent, and now it’s official. The preseason will also be cut down to three games.

Beginning in 2021, the NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season. pic.twitter.com/skNisJwPS2 — NFL (@NFL) March 30, 2021

There it is, folks. We all knew it was coming, Adam Schefter reported that the move was expected to come this week and it’s now a done deal.

The NFL regular season is officially 17 games long.

NFL is expected to expand the regular season schedule this week to 17 games. The league had played a 16-game regular season schedule since 1978, by far the longest stretch without a change in NFL history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 28, 2021

We all know NFL games print money. It’s the nature of the beast. The NFL didn’t become the most powerful league in America by losing money.

The league became so powerful because it acts like an ATM, and expanding the regular season will only result in more money being made for everyone involved.

The NFL is expanding to a 17-game regular season starting in 2021. The Seattle Seahawks have been added to our list of 2021 home opponents. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 30, 2021

Trimming the preseason down to three games is also a move in the right direction. Personally, I’d say cut it down to two, but the fewer preseason games played, the better it is for the NFL.

Big news for International fans! ???? As part of an enhanced 17-game season, every team in the NFL will play an international game in the next 8 years! — NFL UK (@NFLUK) March 30, 2021

