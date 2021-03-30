Editorial

The NFL Officially Expands The Regular Season To 17 Games

The NFL regular season has expanded.

The league announced Tuesday afternoon that the regular season will now be 17 games. The regular season had previously lasted 16 games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The regular season expanding was viewed as imminent, and now it’s official. The preseason will also be cut down to three games.

There it is, folks. We all knew it was coming, Adam Schefter reported that the move was expected to come this week and it’s now a done deal.

The NFL regular season is officially 17 games long.

We all know NFL games print money. It’s the nature of the beast. The NFL didn’t become the most powerful league in America by losing money.

The league became so powerful because it acts like an ATM, and expanding the regular season will only result in more money being made for everyone involved.

Trimming the preseason down to three games is also a move in the right direction. Personally, I’d say cut it down to two, but the fewer preseason games played, the better it is for the NFL.

Let us know in the comments what you think about the expansion of the regular season!