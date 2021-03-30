REPORT: Video Surfaces Of Quavo And Saweetie During Elevator Altercation Before They Split

A video surfaced Tuesday of an apparent altercation in an elevator between rapper Quavo and singer Saweetie.

Surveillance footage shared by TMZ reportedly showed the 27-year-old singer appearing to take a swing at the rapper at an apartment complex in North Hollywood. (RELATED: Rap Star Quavo’s High School Football Highlights Are Absolutely Nuts)

The following footage may be disturbing to some viewers.

WATCH:

The 29-year-old rapper then appeared to grab her into the elevator.

The elevator starts to move and when the doors eventually opened up a person stood outside. (RELATED: Rap Superstars Singing Neil Diamond’s ‘Sweet Caroline’ Might Be The Best Video You See All Day)

The person waiting outside the elevator did not enter and the doors close once more.

Sources shared with TMZ that the incident apparently happened in 2020 at an apartment building where Saweetie lived at the time.

It comes after the “Best Friend” hitmaker recently shared she had broken it off with the rapper, hinting at cheating allegations, the outlet noted.