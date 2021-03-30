Volkswagen Accidentally Reveals New Permanent Name And Branding

Volkswagen accidentally released their new rebranding efforts on their website Monday, including a new name for the auto company.

The press release, which was quickly removed from the site, revealed that the German automaker will become “Voltswagen” along with other efforts to rebrand the company and further investment into electric vehicles, reports USA Today.

“Voltswagen’ is a public declaration of the company’s future-forward investment in e-mobility,” the release said. “The new name and branding symbolize the highly-charged forward momentum Voltswagen has put in motion, pursuing a goal of moving all people point-to-point with EVs.”

The release was planned for April 29, but was accidentally released March 29. A person familiar with the company told USA Today that Volkswagen was not hacked and these changes are legitimate and the changes would be permanent. (RELATED: Volkswagen Apologizes For Racist German Ad That Shows Slur, White Power Gesture)

The new branding effort would effect the electric vehicles that the automaker is producing by having a “Voltswagen” logo on them, while their gas vehicles continue to have the same “VW” logo, according to USA Today.

VW of America CEO Scott Keogh said in the release, “We might be changing out our K for a T, but what we aren’t changing is this brand’s commitment to making best-in-class vehicles for drivers and people everywhere.”

VW has been known for cars like the Beetle, which was discontinued, and Jetta, but have recently made larger cars and SUVs. The switch to more electric models comes shortly after some of the competitors like General Motors and Volvo announced plans to phase out gas-powered vehicles.