Country Star Luke Bryan Shows Video Of His Grisly Injury After Fishing Trip Goes Awry

Country superstar Luke Bryan showed off the injury he incurred during his latest fishing trip and joked that it basically was over after he hooked his thumb.

“Well, this is gonna leave a mark,” the 44-year-old country singer explained in a clip he posted on Instagram. The comments were noted by the “Today” show in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: Hunting And Fishing Now A Constitutional Right In Utah)

“Pretty sure that’s in my bone,” he added, as he revealed video of his thumb indeed hooked. Instagram has even put a “Sensitive content” warning label on the video that it might contain “graphic or violent” content. It has since gone viral with more than 1.2 million views. (RELATED: Michael Jordan Enters One Of The Largest Fishing Tournaments With Record-Breaking $3 Million Purse)

WATCH:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Luke Bryan Official (@lukebryan)

“Leave it to me, I ruined the fishing trip,” Bryan continued. “But we’ll be back on the water in about 25 minutes.”

He reportedly later posted video of a medical worker removing the hook from his thumb and said jokingly that they were “violating HIPAA somehow.”

In a third video, he reportedly posted proof the hook was out and it was finally time to get back to fishing.

“Got the hook out!” the “One Margarita” hitmaker proclaimed, the outlet noted. “We’re back.”

There is no word yet on if he and his guitar tech, Russ Garret, ended up hooking anything other than the superstar’s thumb.