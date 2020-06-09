Michael Jordan Enters One Of The Largest Fishing Tournaments With Record-Breaking $3 Million Purse

Michael Jordan entered one of the country’s “largest and oldest sports fishing tournaments” for marlin with a purse of over $3 million.

The 57-year-old legendary NBA star is participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina, per BroBible in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

I can confirm Catch 23 is at the Morehead City Yacht Basin – across the dock from Boat Peggy pic.twitter.com/f54axEvdnY — Doug Abrams (@dabrams2021) June 8, 2020

This after Jordan’s 80-foot Viking boat named the “Catch 23” was spotted in Morehead City Yacht Basin on Monday morning ahead of the 62nd annual tournament, which started June 8. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Jordan and his “Catch 23” boat are also reportedly registered in the tournament, per a tweet from an anchor with a local news channel.

No ‘Catch 22’ about ‘Catch 23’ because it looks like Michael Jordan is partaking in this year’s @BigRockFishing Tournament! According to the official Big Rock website, his boat is in fact registered. The tournament starts Monday. pic.twitter.com/RS4IXN2lu4 — TylerFeldmanTV (@TylerFeldmanTV) June 6, 2020

According to the website, the annual fishing tournament is “among the largest and oldest sport fishing tournaments in the country,” with a record-breaking “$3,352,475 purse for a fleet of 205 participating boats!”

Taking a look at the leader board, at the time of this publication, the retired basketball player and his crew are listed currently in fifth place.

Jordan has since brought in a 442.3-pound blue marlin, while remaining in 5th place. Check out this video!

WATCH:

Yessirrr He caught some mahi-mahi on Memorial Day that his chef then prepared for dinner

FUEGO #CATCH23 https://t.co/UQ9YtWQ2k8 — Marcus Jordan (@HEIRMJ) June 8, 2020

His son, Marcus recently, confirmed his dad’s love of fishing too, tweeting, “Yessirrr He caught some mahi-mahi on Memorial Day that his chef then prepared for dinner FUEGO #CATCH23”