Michael Jordan Enters One Of The Largest Fishing Tournaments With Record-Breaking $3 Million Purse

Michael Jordan #23

(Credit: Brian Bahr /Allsport via Getty Images)

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter
Michael Jordan entered one of the country’s “largest and oldest sports fishing tournaments” for marlin with a purse of over $3 million.

The 57-year-old legendary NBA star is participating in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Fishing Tournament in Morehead City, North Carolina, per BroBible in a piece published Tuesday.  (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This after Jordan’s 80-foot Viking boat named the “Catch 23” was spotted in Morehead City Yacht Basin on Monday morning ahead of the 62nd annual tournament, which started June 8. (RELATED: Pearl Jam Postpones North American Tour Over Growing Coronavirus Concerns)

Jordan and his “Catch 23” boat are also reportedly registered in the tournament, per a tweet from an anchor with a local news channel.

According to the website, the annual fishing tournament is “among the largest and oldest sport fishing tournaments in the country,” with a record-breaking “$3,352,475 purse for a fleet of 205 participating boats!”

Taking a look at the leader board, at the time of this publication, the retired basketball player and his crew are listed currently in fifth place.

Jordan has since brought in a 442.3-pound blue marlin, while remaining in 5th place. Check out this video!

WATCH:

His son, Marcus recently, confirmed his dad’s love of fishing too, tweeting, “Yessirrr He caught some mahi-mahi on Memorial Day that his chef then prepared for dinner FUEGO #CATCH23”