Democrat Rita Hart Drops Challenge To Results Of Iowa Congressional Race, Concedes To Republican Marianette Miller-Meeks

Iowa Democrat Rita Hart announced Wednesday that she will withdraw her contest over Iowa’s 2nd congressional district before the House Committee on Administration and will no longer try to overturn her loss.

Hart, who ran against Republican Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks in 2020, lost by six votes in what was the closest congressional election since 1984. Hart had been pushing Democrats on the House Administration Committee and on the floor to overturn Iowa’s certification of the election and seat her, which picked up support from Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

“After many conversations with people I trust about the future of this contest, I have made the decision to withdraw my contest before the House Committee on Administration,” Hart said in a statement.

“I am saddened that some Iowans’ votes will not count through no fault of their own. The work of ensuring it does not happen again will continue beyond this campaign,” she continued.

Running to represent the people of #IA02 in the U.S. House of Representatives has been one of the greatest honors of my life. I could not have done it without all of you. Read my statement from today here: pic.twitter.com/ustS72pWsq — Rita Hart (@RitaHartIA) March 31, 2021

“I wish Mariannette Miller-Meeks all the best as she serves the people of this great state as Congresswoman. This has been a difficult process for all of those involved and it’s incredibly important that we work together to reform the system so this does not happen again,” Hart added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Trump’s Former Legal Team Slams Pelosi For Trying To Overturn Republicans’ Iowa Win)

Pelosi was asked about the election in a March 14 interview, to which she said: “Well, it was six votes. It was six votes and our candidate Rita Hart, the Democratic candidate, asked for this process to begin.”

Miller-Meeks expressed her frustration with the Democrats’ decision to try and overturn the election in an interview with “Special Report” on Fox News.

“Everybody across the country should be outraged by this,” Miller-Meeks said. “I certainly have been encouraged by those people across the country who have reached out to me and told me they’re contacting their representatives to let them know their displeasure.”

