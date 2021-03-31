Quarterback Arch Manning Gets Five Star Rating On Rivals

Arch Manning really does appear to be the next big quarterback prospect.

The son of Cooper Manning and Eli and Peyton’s nephew is already rated as a five star prospect by Rivals and third best player in the 2023 class. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For a kid who has two more years of high school football ahead of him, he’s already the owner of several major scholarship offers.

Ole Miss, Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Notre Dame and Texas are all after the latest Manning gunslinger.

Just in case you were wondering whether or not genetics matter when it comes to sports, Arch Manning should tell you all you need to know.

His grandfather was an outstanding quarterback, both of his uncles won multiple Super Bowls as quarterbacks in the NFL and he’s now rated as the third best player in his class in America.

Life is good for the Mannings!

At the same time, you hope the young man is just allowed to live his life and enjoy the sport. The expectations on his shoulders are going to be insane, especially once he hits college.

It’s clear that Arch is destined to be the next big Manning passer, and one college is going to be incredibly lucky to secure his services in a couple years. That much is for sure.