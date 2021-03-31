Editorial

REPORT: Ref Who Collapsed During Gonzaga/USC Game Wasn’t Taken To The Hospital, Returned To Being ‘Alert And Stable’

Mar 30, 2021; Indianapolis, IN, USA; NCAA official Bert Smith is checked on after collapsing on the court during the first half in the Elite Eight of the 2021 NCAA Tournament between the Gonzaga Bulldogs and the Southern California Trojans at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Font Size:

Ref Bert Smith reportedly wasn’t taken to a hospital Tuesday night after collapsing during the Gonzaga/USC game.

Early in the blowout win for the Bulldogs, ref Bert Smith collapsed on the court for seemingly no reason at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

In the immediate aftermath, Smith was placed on a stretcher and taken off the court as the game resumed.

The good news is that Smith turned out to be fine at the end of the day. According to Pete Thamel, Smith wasn’t taken to the hospital and returned to an “alert and stable” state.

This is the best update possible. We still aren’t sure why Smith collapsed, but it looks like everything is going to be just fine.

If it was a super serious situation, he would have been rushed to a hospital in an ambulance. The fact he wasn’t taken at all is a great indication that he’s going to be just fine.

It was still incredibly scary, but I’m glad the outcome is a positive one.