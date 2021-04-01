‘I’m Sorry’: Nets’ Kevin Durant Apologizes For Social Media Messages Made Public In Feud Between Him And Michael Rapaport

Nets’ Kevin Durant issued an apology on Thursday over social media messages made public in a feud between him and actor Michael Rapaport.

“I’m sorry that people seen that language I used, that’s not really what I want people to hear and see from me,” the Brooklyn Nets star shared Thursday during a press conference, ESPN noted in a post on Instagram.

"Hopefully, I can move past it and get back out on the floor," Durant added.

Rapaport had posted screenshots of what he called threatening messages between him and Durant. The feud was reportedly sparked after Rapaport called out Durant over how he handled an interview on TV, according to CBS News.

I receive threats and disgusting messages DAILY, but never in my wildest dreams did I think @KDTrey5 would be among them. The himself is now threatening me, bringing up my wife and wants to fight. This is supposed to be America’s sweetheart right? #ImDaRealMVP pic.twitter.com/l1VQfGMMRF — MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) March 30, 2021

“KD seemed deeply in his feelings with the @NBAonTNT crew after the game,” Rapaport said at the time on Twitter and in a message he sent to Durant. “DAMNIT he’s super sensitive about everything. Don’t do the interview.”

“U a b*tch,” Durant reportedly replied.

“You a b*tch for even caring how I do an interview,” Durant reportedly added in another shot. “All you do is c*ck suck other men for attention. Trump didn’t pay attention to your sorry ass so now u wanna use everyone else to get views and laughs. Your life is a joke u F*ckin pale c*ck sucker.”

Kevin took to Twitter on Tuesday and apologized directly to Michael.

“Me and mike talk CRAZIER than this on the regular and today he’s pissed….My bad mike, damn!!” the NBA star wrote.

Michael then responded, “No we don’t P*ssy. Don’t ever threaten me or speak on my wife P*ssy.”