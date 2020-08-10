Kevin Durant Follows Twitter Critic’s Girlfriend And Likes Her Photos

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant pulled an absurdly weird move on social media over the weekend.

Durant got into a Twitter spat with the random user @zee_the_creator after he was critical of the NBA star.

‘KD Rant; Clippers/Bucks Take, Why I Always Slander Him, His Pattern of Hoe Behavior’ on #SoundCloud #np https://t.co/pznS0sRxRc — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 8, 2020

How did the multi-millionaire Kevin Durant respond? In the very normal fashion of following the dude’s girlfriend and liking her photos.

Look at this beta male wierdo now he went and followed my girl. LMAOOOO. KD is a certified WIERDO pic.twitter.com/vPzWOondD0 — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 9, 2020

my bad, I accidently pressed follow and liked all her pics, my phone trippin — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 9, 2020

You just proving that everything I said was true. You really move like a H O E https://t.co/7AuspNOETx — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 9, 2020

Lets be clear. Whats funny bout all this is everybody is like “KD gon bag your girl” he’s probably the ONLY NBA player that cant easily take someones girl LMAOOOO — Zee, the Creator (@zee_the_creator) August 9, 2020

Seriously, what the hell is wrong with Kevin Durant? The dude must have the thinnest skin the history of pro sports.

Imagine being one of the richest humans on the planet, having multiple title rings and getting into a Twitter spat with a random person.

That in and of itself is super strange. Now, add in the girlfriend aspect, and we’re talking about a downright pathetic move.

You almost have to feel bad for Durant. He has the world at his fingertips and just can’t keep himself from being petty online.

It’s honestly just sad. If I had $200 million, you’d probably never hear from me again, and I damn sure wouldn’t care about Twitter trolls.

Not Durant! He always has to fight!

Put the phone down, Kevin. You’ll thank me later.

H/T: BroBible